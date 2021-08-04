Cormark Boosts RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Price Target to C$1.05

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.59 million and a PE ratio of -24.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.33 million. Analysts predict that RediShred Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Lawley bought 150,000 shares of RediShred Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$106,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$942,593.82.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

