Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $14.41. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 18,766 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

