Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,611 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 563,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,544. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

