Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,798 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,024. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,275,620 shares of company stock valued at $769,112,253. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.