Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,130. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59.

