Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,631 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 241,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.