Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 202,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,480,606. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

