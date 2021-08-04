Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.30. 29,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,121. The company has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

