Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 456,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,667. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

