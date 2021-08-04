Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.16.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.