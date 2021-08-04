Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.37. 23,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,262. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.18.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

