Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,259 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 6.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter.

PAUG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,666. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33.

