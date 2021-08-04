Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $18.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,693.64. The stock had a trading volume of 24,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

