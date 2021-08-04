Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.87. 182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,253. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $122.67.

