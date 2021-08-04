Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.