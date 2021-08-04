Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 36,398 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,398 shares during the period. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF makes up about 4.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $22,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 65,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 654,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 284,051 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000.

PREF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 73,182 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

