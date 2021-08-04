Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after purchasing an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.89. 1,160,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,606,408. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.