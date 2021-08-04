Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 168,145 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Corning worth $39,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,229 shares of company stock valued at $179,767 and have sold 157,457 shares valued at $6,990,610. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 135,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

