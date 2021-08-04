Barclays Cuts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $42.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

CRSR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

