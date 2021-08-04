Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

