Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $57.04

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.04, but opened at $59.23. Cortexyme shares last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

