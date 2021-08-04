Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.74. 28,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $436.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

