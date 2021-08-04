Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $136,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.32. 75,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The stock has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $399.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $436.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

