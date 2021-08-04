Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 3.0% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.33.

COST traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $435.03. The company had a trading volume of 105,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $436.80. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

