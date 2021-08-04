Counos X (CCXX) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $5.31 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for approximately $101.61 or 0.00255295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,840,299 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

