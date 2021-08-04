Coupang (CPNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Coupang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CPNG opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. Coupang has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

