Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COUR. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17. Coursera has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.