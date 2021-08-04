Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Coursera stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Get Coursera alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $380,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,707.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,289 shares of company stock worth $12,969,302.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.