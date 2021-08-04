Covalent (CQT) Trading 40.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001243 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and $4.61 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00141615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.40 or 1.00284171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.00833475 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

