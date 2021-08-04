Cowen Boosts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $158.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.