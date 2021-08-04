Cowen Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $105.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $11.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. 7,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.