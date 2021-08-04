Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Sells $490,050.00 in Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kurt F. Gallo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crane alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.91. The stock had a trading volume of 229,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,135. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.