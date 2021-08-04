Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,106 ($53.65). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 4,060 ($53.04), with a volume of 52,865 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,990 ($52.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,012.26. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Tim Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($53.21) per share, with a total value of £81,460 ($106,428.01). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total transaction of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

