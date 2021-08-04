Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 1,500 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $20.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $561.57. The stock had a trading volume of 253,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $563.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $82,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

