Credit Acceptance Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $13.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Credit Acceptance in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $13.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $49.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $13.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $55.97 EPS.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

CACC stock opened at $541.15 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $547.60. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $448.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

