Credit Suisse Group Boosts Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 195,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

