Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Neutral

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRSR. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

