Credit Suisse Group Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $38.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQUA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,299. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after buying an additional 192,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

