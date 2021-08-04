Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

DIISY stock remained flat at $$16.73 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

