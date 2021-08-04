Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €368.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €368.00 ($432.94) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on shares of zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €248.44 ($292.29).

Shares of zooplus stock remained flat at $€284.20 ($334.35) during trading on Wednesday. 16,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of €264.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 1-year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1-year high of €299.60 ($352.47).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

