Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $300.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.78.

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.05 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $192.92 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.06. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 66.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

