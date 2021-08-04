Credit Suisse Group Trims loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Target Price to $15.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LDI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 1,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $997,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.