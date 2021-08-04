Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $2.50 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $5.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00006279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.93 or 0.99941264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00032140 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00069868 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000821 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

