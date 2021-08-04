Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00006283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $5.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,167.75 or 1.00050155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00031975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00071222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011449 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

