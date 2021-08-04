Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,029 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,059 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.