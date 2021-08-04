Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The business had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. On average, analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $522.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

