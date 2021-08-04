CRISPR Therapeutics AG Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

