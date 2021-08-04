Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Criteo updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 665,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,099. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

