Criteo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,378 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.
NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.