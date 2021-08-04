Criteo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,378 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,873% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13. Criteo has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 845.9% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

