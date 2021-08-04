Critical Analysis: Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) and Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% Bouygues 2.65% 8.11% 2.32%

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A Bouygues $39.63 billion 1.78 $795.04 million $2.09 17.80

Bouygues has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bouygues has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and Bouygues, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bouygues 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bouygues has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Bouygues’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bouygues is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bouygues beats Alberton Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas. The company was founded by Francis Bouygues in 1952 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

